Nancy Pelosi Blasts Amy Coney Barrett As ‘An Illegitimate Supreme Court Justice’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) paused during her press conference on Tuesday to launch an attack on Amy Coney Barrett, describing her as “an illegitimate Supreme Court justice” one week after Donald Trump’s third Supreme Court pick was confirmed.

“The president is installing an illegitimate Supreme Court justice just one week before the election, after 60 million Americans have voted, who will dismantle the ACA, and won’t say, either way, when asked, by Sen. Feinstein , do you think Medicare is constitutional? She said she really couldn’t say,” Pelosi said.

In Election Day push for Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls Amy Coney Barrett “an illegitimate Supreme Court justice.” pic.twitter.com/3pHPs82hI9 — The Recount (@therecount) November 3, 2020

Barrett was confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate last week in a 52-48 vote, according to The Hill. Contrary to what Pelosi said, Barrett, 48, is just as legitimate as any other justice who has been confirmed to the Supreme Court. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --