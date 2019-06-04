Nancy Pelosi Assures Jimmy Kimmel: We’ll Be Ready to Impeach Donald Trump Before 2020 (VIDEO)

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel questioned Speaker Nancy Pelosi about why she had not pushed forward on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Nancy Pelosi stalled, saying that although Democrats were “on the path” to impeach the president, she wanted to make sure the case was “iron clad” before moving forward.

Kimmel appeared disappointed but pressed on, asking the House leader if Democrats would be ready to impeach Trump before the next election.

“Will we be ready before the year 2020?” Kimmel asked.

"Yeah, we will," Pelosi replied.