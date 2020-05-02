Nancy Pelosi Appoints Only Democrats To House Select Coronavirus Committee

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has appointed seven Members of Congress to her House Select Coronavirus Committee, designed to “oversee” how the White House spends the money allocated for coronavirus relief in the CARES Act, passed last month — and perhaps to no one’s surprise, the committee has only Democrats.

“Pelosi had already announced that she intended to name the House’s third-ranking Democrat, Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC), to lead the committee. On Wednesday, she selected six additional members, a mix of trusted lieutenants, veteran policy-writers and a vulnerable freshman to fill the high-profile positions,” Politico reported Thursday.

Among those selected, House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), House Small Business Committee Nydia Velazquez (D-NY), and House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman — and notable anti-Trump “resistance” leader — Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA).

Politico reports that it is “not clear” whether Republicans will be invited to participate on the panel, but their inclusion looks unlikely. Pelosi has said, in the past, that the committee will be charged with overseeing how CARES Act funds are dispersed and checking up on White House watchdogs assigned to keep CARES relief funds accountable. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --