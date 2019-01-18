Nancy Pelosi Appoints Anti-Israel Radical Ilhan Omar to House Foreign Affairs Committee

Speaker Of The House Nancy Pelosi Appointed Anti-israel Radical Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-mn) To The House Foreign Affairs Committee On Thursday.

Omar confirmed the appointment on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Omar supports the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, which has been called antisemitic because it singles out the Jewish state for isolation and ignores the Palestinian side.

(She pretended not to support BDS until after she had been elected to Congress.)

Omar has also referred to Israel as an “apartheid regime,”

In 2012, Omar posted a tweet — which remains live — claiming that Israel had “hypnotized” the world, and calling it “evil.” – READ MORE