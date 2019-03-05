Nadler Unleashes Massive Document Request Into 81 Names Close To Trump

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler requested a number of documents from the White House and is sending letters seeking information from people and organizations close to President Donald Trump Monday.

Nadler will be sending the requests to 81 groups, people and organizations, searching for Constitutional abuses and corruption by Trump. The New York Democrat said Sunday the requests for documents are to “begin investigations, to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, about corruption and abuse of power.”

The 81 names, groups and organizations who will receive letters from the committee include names such as, former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks, Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., The Trump Organization, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and many more.

House Judiciary Cmte. has sent document requests to the following people and entities related to its investigation into potential Constitutional abuses and public corruption by President Trump, his associates, and members of his administration. – @GeoffRBennett pic.twitter.com/ste3nX9uL3 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 4, 2019