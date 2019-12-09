Nadler: Trump Will ‘Rig’ 2020 Election If He Isn’t Impeached And Removed

President Trump will try to “rig” the 2020 election if he isn’t impeached and removed from office, according to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY).

In an interview with “Meet the Press,” Nadler said that the Senate will have to decide “In the face of an abundance of uncontested evidence that the president poses a threat to our election, that he put his own interests above the interests of the country, are they going to be patriots or are they going to be partisans?”

Host Chuck Todd then asked: “If he’s acquitted, do you think we’ll have a fair election in 2020?”

To which Nadler replied: “I don’t know. The president based on his past performance will do everything he can to make it not a fair election.’

In a separate interview with CNN‘s “State of the Union,” Nadler said Trump may try to “rig” the 2020 election, adding “We have got to act with dispatch.”

The New York Democrat added "We have a very rock-solid case," which he said "if presented to a jury, would be a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat."