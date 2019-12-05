Nadler schedules new impeachment hearing for ‘presentations of evidence’

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler has announced a new impeachment hearing for next week where committee lawyers will present evidence in the case, as Democrats begin to draft articles of impeachment at the direction of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Nadler, D-N.Y., scheduled the hearing for Monday at 9 a.m., where the committee will receive “presentations of evidence” from both Democratic and Republican counsels for both the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees.

The announcement comes shortly after Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday morning that Democrats will proceed with articles of impeachment against President Trump, claiming the president’s conduct left Democrats with “no choice but to act.”

Nadler's committee held its first hearing in the process on Wednesday featuring four law professors—most of them Democrat-invited witnesses who presented arguments in favor of impeachment. They stated that the president abused his office and committed several impeachable offenses that reached the levels of high crimes and misdemeanors, as well as obstruction of justice. The sole witness called by Republicans, though, argued the contrary — he said the legal case to impeach Trump was "woefully inadequate" and even "dangerous."