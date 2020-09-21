Nadler proposes Senate expand number of SCOTUS justices if Dems win election

Rep. Jerry Nadler punched back at Republicans proposing to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before the next term by suggesting Democrats add seats to the bench if they win control of the Senate in November.

“If Sen. McConnell and @SenateGOP were to force through a nominee during the lame duck session—before a new Senate and President can take office—then the incoming Senate should immediately move to expand the Supreme Court,” Nadler wrote on Twitter.

“Filling the SCOTUS vacancy during a lame duck session, after the American people have voted for new leadership, is undemocratic and a clear violation of the public trust in elected officials. Congress would have to act and expanding the court would be the right place to start,” the New York Democrat continued.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., just hours after the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said that a Trump nominee to the court “will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said “nothing is off the table” if Republicans move forward with confirming a justice immediately.

“Let me be clear: if Leader McConnell and Senate Republicans move forward with this, then nothing is off the table for next year. Nothing is off the table,” he said on a caucus call with Senate Democrats Saturday, a source on the call told Fox News. He added that “Everything Americans value is at stake.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --