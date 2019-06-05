Nadler Opens the Door to Postponing, Canceling Barr Contempt Vote After DOJ Ripped His ‘Overbroad’ Subpoena​

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) announced he is willing to negotiate with the Department of Justice “without conditions” after they ripped into the House Democrats for planning a vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt.

Late Tuesday, he announced in a letter to the department that he was willing to “begin negotiating immediately” to have them turn over documents related to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference while attacking the department for engaging in “brinksmanship” with the committee.

Nadler also said the Judiciary Committee was “ready to proceed without conditions” regarding negotiations, potentially opening the door to postponing — or even canceling — the vote to hold Barr in contempt of Congress slated for June 11 should the committee and the Justice Department return to the table.

Nadler’s letter came as a response to the Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd’s letter from Tuesday morning, which revealed Democrats on the committee “recogniz[ed] that the subpoena unworkably overbroad” and “offered” to pull back the “scope” of the subpoena to “cover a much more limited set of documents.” – READ MORE