Nadler Issues Subpoena For Full Unredacted Mueller Report

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler issued a subpoena to Attorney General William Barr Friday, asking for special counsel Robert Mueller’s full unredacted report.

Nadler wrote a letter to Barr saying he has until May 1 to deliver the full unredacted report, adding he “cannot accept any proposal which leaves most of Congress in the dark.” Barr has already pledged to give a version of the report where the only redactions will be grand jury info, which is illegal to share, but Nadler is still issuing the subpoena.View image on Twitter

Subpoena issued to Atty Gen Barr by Judiciary Chair @RepJerryNadler for "full version of the Mueller Report." Has until May 1 to deliver. Nadler says he "cannot cannot accept any proposal which leaves most of Congress in the dark" about the unredacted Mueller Report. pic.twitter.com/fuJIJ8F6Xz — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 19, 2019

The New York Democrat called on Mueller to testify after earlier calls from Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. Collins asked Nadler to “immediately” invite Mueller to testify before Congress.

Nadler requested a number of documents from the White House on March 4 and sent letters seeking information from people and organizations close to Trump.

The House Judiciary chairman sent the requests to 81 groups, people and organizations, searching for constitutional abuses and corruption by Trump. Nadler said in March the requests for documents are to “begin investigations, to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, about corruption and abuse of power.”

Democrats and cable news pundits have said the Mueller report is a cover-up.

Follow Henry Rodgers On TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]