Nadler Hops On Board With Doug Collins’ Request For Mueller To Testify

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler called on special counsel Robert Mueller to testify in front of the group, after earlier calls from Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the committee.

“Today, Ranking Member Collins called for Special Counsel Mueller to appear before the House Judiciary Committee. I fully agree. Special Counsel Mueller should come before the Committee to answer questions in public about his 22-month investigation into President Trump and his associates,” Nadler wrote Monday on Twitter.

“In order to ask Special Counsel Mueller the right questions, the Committee must receive the Special Counsel’s full report and hear from Attorney General Barr about that report on May 2. We look forward to hearing from Mr. Mueller at the appropriate time,” the New York Democrat continued.

Collins asked Nadler to “immediately” invite Mueller to testify before Congress.

Nadler requested a number of documents from the White House on March 4 and sent letters seeking information from people and organizations close to Trump.

Nadler sent the requests to 81 groups, people and organizations, searching for constitutional abuses and corruption by Trump. The New York representative said in March the requests for documents are to “begin investigations, to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, about corruption and abuse of power.”

Democrats and cable news pundits have said the Mueller report is a cover-up.

