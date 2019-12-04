Nadler Drops ‘Rare Cuss Word’ While Prepping Fellow Democrats For Impeachment Hearing

House Democrats are bracing for the next phase of their impeachment campaign — and the tension has inspired one of the key figures on the left side of the aisle to get a little “blunt,” resorting to what Politico describes as a “rare cuss word” that caused his fellow Democrats to “sit up in their chairs.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) offered a rather unorthodox, at least for him, message to his fellow Democrats the day before his panel takes the lead on the impeachment inquiry.

“I’m not going to take any sh**,” said Nadler during the closed-door, all-Democrat meeting Tuesday morning that kicked off a six-hour “dress rehearsal” held in the Ways and Means Committee hearing room, where the Intelligence Committee held their impeachment hearings.

The S-bomb, Politico explains, is “a rare cuss word from the lawyerly Manhattan Democrat that prompted some lawmakers to sit up in their chairs, according to multiple people in the room.”

“Nadler’s warning shot referred to likely GOP antics to try to undermine the first impeachment hearing in the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday,” Politico explains. “But it wasn’t lost on Democrats that Nadler’s message could also apply to those in his own party who have closely scrutinized his role in the House’s impeachment probe.” – READ MORE