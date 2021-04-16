Nadler Claims Dems Are ‘Not Packing’ the Supreme Court but Rather ‘Unpacking’ It

A group of Congressional Democrats is looking to expand the Supreme Court from nine justices to 13 — despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) clear signal that she will not bring the bill up for a vote.

“We’re not packing the Supreme Court, we’re unpacking it,” House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said on Thursday.

Nadler and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) are leading a group of Democrats in unveiling a bill to expand the Supreme Court by four justices. It aims to break the 6-3 conservative majority currently on the court.

“As our country has grown, so too should the Supreme Court,” Nadler said. “Thirteen justices for 13 circuits is a logical progression … and to rectify the great injustice that was done in packing the court.”

There have been nine justices on the Supreme Court since 1869.

Court-packing is defined as “the act or practice of packing … a court and especially the United States Supreme Court by increasing the number of judges or justices in an attempt to change the ideological makeup of the court,” as Merriam-Webster defines it. – READ MORE

