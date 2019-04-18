Nadler Claimed Congress Is ‘Entitled’ to Unredacted Mueller Report ― That’s Not How He Felt in 1998 (VIDEO)

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) has been outspoken about his belief that Congress has a right to see the full, unredacted report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, but that isn’t how he felt when former President Bill Clinton was under investigation.

President Donald Trump and his 2016 campaign team were the focus of a nearly two-year-long investigation into alleged collusion with Russian officials in the campaign. Mueller did not find any evidence of collusion on behalf of the Trump campaign and a redacted version of the report will be delivered to Congress and the public later this morning.

For some Democrats, however, a redacted report is not enough and they have demanded to see the full report.

Nadler claimed that Congress is “entitled” to the unredacted report.

However, when Clinton was under investigation in 1998 for the fallout from the Lewinsky scandal, Nadler sang a different tune.