Nadler Calls Trump a ‘Con Man’ but Admits ‘Probably We’re Not’ Headed Toward Impeachment

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) isn’t shying away from his clear distaste of the president, but he’s revealing that Congress isn’t heading toward impeachment.

While congressional Democrats have reiterated calls for impeaching President Donald Trump, Nadler told CNBC that the president makes it hard not to, but “probably we’re not” going to begin on impeachment proceedings.

As IJR Blue reported, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in early May said Trump is “becoming self-impeachable,” but added that “impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path.”

“[…] only for misuse of presidential power while president or for cheating in the election that gave him the presidency. Other than that, if he did something terrible before he was president, he robbed the bank, that’s not impeachable. It’s a crime, but it’s not impeachable.”

“Donald Trump is a con man. He is thoroughly dishonest,” Nadler said, adding, “[…] None of those are grounds for impeachment.” – READ MORE