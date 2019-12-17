Nadler calls for Trump’s removal in committee’s 658-page report on articles of impeachment

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, wrote that President Trump is a threat to the Constitution and should be removed from office, according to the committee’s 658-page report on the articles of impeachment resolution against Trump that was submitted early Monday.

The Democrats wrote that Trump abused his office by soliciting the interference of Ukraine in the 2020 election and then obstructed the impeachment inquiry into his conduct. The report did not include new allegations against the president but amounted to the committee’s closing arguments for impeaching the president.

“This continued solicitation of foreign interference in a U.S. election, as well as President Trump’s other actions, present a clear and present danger that the president will continue to use the power of his office for his personal political gain,” the report states.

The report was released at 12:30 a.m. ET., and included a dissent from the committee’s minority that called the case for impeachment “not only weak but dangerously lowers the bar for future impeachments.” – READ MORE