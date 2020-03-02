Nadler Asks DOJ for Information on Political Interference in Roger Stone Case

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) wants the Department of Justice to provide his committee information “concerning improper political interference” by President Donald Trump.

In a letter sent to Attorney General William Barr on Friday, Nadler asks for information on decisions related to cases involving associates of the president and career officials at the FBI.

“I write in advance of our March 31 oversight hearing in order to request information concerning improper political interference, including by President Trump, in enforcement matters handled by the Department of Justice.”

He adds, “These circumstances are deeply troubling. Although you serve at the President’s pleasure, you are also charged with the impartial administration of our laws. In turn, the House Judiciary Committee is charged with holding you to that responsibility.”

Nadler continues to request information regarding the decision to recommend shorter sentences for Roger Stone and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --