N.Y. Justice Dem Appears to Support Substituting Art Class for Jail Time

A New York City congressional candidate endorsed by the same progressive group that backed Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) and Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) appears to support supplanting jail time with art classes.

Democratic congressional hopeful Jamaal Bowman on Wednesday shared an article detailing a New York City program that allows arrestees to avoid prosecution by attending a two-hour art course. Brooklyn district attorney Eric Gonzalez said the program is about “holding people accountable.” Any perpetrator who attends the course has their case dismissed with no criminal record registered.

Those eligible for the program include shoplifters and trespassers.

According to an artist involved in the program, the class consists of “a group discussion of the artworks and an art-making workshop.” – READ MORE