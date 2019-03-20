N-Word Spewing Vegas Cop Arrested for Recording Man’s Genitals, Making Mentally Ill Man Twerk

A Las Vegas police officer will face felony police misconduct charges after authorities discovered she was running background checks for her civilian friends, making racist and homophobic jokes and sharing demeaning videos of suspects with friends, including footage of a man’s genitals and forcing a mentally ill person to dance.

According to KVVU, on March 14, Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer Rachel Sorkow was charged with a long list of crimes dating back nearly two years. Sorkow is accused of looking up addresses, arrest records and license plate information on potential boyfriends or girlfriends of her friends and family on at least 19 occasions. She also reportedly used the long and short version of the n-word, although the Las Vegas Sun didn’t specify if Sorkow used the colloquial term or the more formal word ending in -er.

Even though she was her family’s personal Equifax, looking up a case of child abuse to inform her buddies of the children’s names and telling a felon if he was on the police’s radar, it seems as if Sorkow got her real kicks out of sharing humiliating videos of Las Vegas citizens with her friends. Apparently, the Oscar Winner for Best supporting Asswipe missed the part of her police training where you always erase the video and say there was a malfunction because authorities found seven different videos of four different people on the neophyte comedy director’s phone. Her impromptu videos include:

An April 2017 video where she made a mentally ill person do the “Dougie,” Superman and twerk while she recorded. In text messages with other officers and friends, Sorkow shared the video and called the person a “shim.”

