N.J. Official Claims He Was Fired for Refusing Coronavirus Tests to Family of Gov. Murphy’s Aide

A New Jersey health official says he was fired for refusing to give coronavirus tests to family members of Gov. Phil Murphy’s (D.) top aide.

Christopher Neuwirth, an assistant commissioner for the state Division of Public Health, filed a complaint claiming he was let go for denying tests to relatives of the governor’s chief of staff, George Helmy, according to a report by NJ Advance Media.

“Because I pursued an ethics complaint, I was terminated,” Neuwirth said.

Neuwirth said in his lawsuit that the state police superintendent told him that the governor’s chief of staff “needs a favor” and requested Neuwirth or a member of his staff go to the home of Helmy’s family to conduct coronavirus tests. At the time, New Jersey used only scarce testing resources on people showing symptoms.

After he was asked for the “favor,” Neuwirth emailed the health commissioner’s chief of staff to warn her about the request.

“Clearly, we cannot say no, or advise them that this test doesn’t matter, and it’s a complete waste of an time to spend literally 6-hours collecting one specimen,” Neuwirth said in the email. “I’m sharing this with you simply for documentation and, in case, this continues to spiral out of control.” – READ MORE

