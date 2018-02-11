Mystery woman appears at hotel door of Republican lawmaker in suspected entrapment attempt

A Utah state senator was forced to hide in his hotel room after a persistent young woman appeared at the door and insisted she was his “date.”

Republican state Sen. Evan Vickers told media he was preparing to leave his room at the Little America on Thursday night when the woman appeared, KSTU-TV reported.

“I opened the door and there was a young lady standing there and she said ‘Hi,’ and I said, ‘Hi, who are you?’ And she said, ‘I’m your date.’ I said, ‘No, you’re not.’ She said, ‘Yes, I’m your date,’” KSTU reported.

The woman refused to leave and kept repeating that she was Vickers’ date.

“She was standing in front of the elevator and I said, ‘I don’t know who you are and what you’re doing here,’ and she said, ‘No, you don’t understand. I’m your date.’ I said, ‘No I’m not and walked back into the room,’” he told KSTU. – READ MORE