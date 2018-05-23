Mystery in Mueller probe: Where’s the hacking indictment?

In the year since the start of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, one thing has been notably absent: a public indictment of any Russians for the hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Mueller has charged President Trump’s former campaign chief, secured guilty pleas from several individuals in Trump’s orbit and indicted 13 Russians for an elaborate plot to leverage social media to influence the American electorate.

But the special counsel has yet to announce charges for the hacking of the DNC, even though the intelligence community and private cybersecurity experts linked the attack to the Russian government more than a year ago. Legal experts say there are several possible explanations.

“[The reasons] can range from, there’s no evidence of any known individuals, to publicly announcing the indictment would compromise other aspects of the investigation” said Mark Zaid, a Washington-based attorney specializing in national security.

Mueller also might not be able to reveal the “information they might possess to prove the case,” Zaid said, because it could compromise intelligence sources or methods. – READ MORE

