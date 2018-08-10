MYSTERY DEEPENS as DOJ & FBI 757 Jet Makes SECOND FLIGHT to Clinton’s Hometown Little Rock; TWO Round TRIPS in 48 Hours Loaded With Boxes & Docs

This is getting very interesting. A stealth DOJ flight into Little Rock and then back to Virginia has gone down TWICE this week, according to flight intel and sources … or would have been stealth if it were up to the mainstream media.

The DOJ/FBI 757 made an additional flights on Thursday as well as a previous flights this week detailed below. The plane left Virginia at 11:56 am and arrived in Little Rock at 1:31 p.m., according to FAA records. The flight returned to Virginia on Thursday as well at approximately 5 p.m.

Jumbo jet too.

It was reported its first flight this week was Apparently loaded with evidence.

“Yesterday 8/8/18 The @TheJusticeDept had a Boeing 757-223 tail number N119NA in Little Rock, AR. A local radio station reported #DOJ employees were loading boxes of documents into the plane. Important to note @ClintonFdn located there…

In early July, True Pundit reported FBI insiders complaining about Little Rock FBI’s lack of progress on the Clinton Foundation probe which they said was being hampered by a loyalist of Andrew McCabe and James Comey.

Perhaps Little Rock has since been removed from the probe.

Per that exclusive report:

FBI officials in the Little Rock field office in Arkansas are not actively pursuing leads on the Clinton Foundation, according to several FBI insiders who are blowing the whistle on the bureau’s investigative ruse.

Everyone and their mother knows the Clinton Foundation is a front for personal and private gain, bending and breaking numerous state and federal laws for decades.

Except, apparently, the FBI.

Little Rock FBI’s special agent in charge Diane Upchurch has all but smothered the investigation which at one point was focusing on money laundering and other financial-based crimes, FBI officials said.

“There was some momentum but that is gone,” one FBI agent said. “We made some huge inroads. This thing (Clinton Foundation probe) is on its deathbed.”

Upchurch, before taking the head job in Little Rock in 2016 after a James Comey promotion, was a lieutenant of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe in Washington, D.C. She served as a section chief (SES) in the Counterterrorism Division for nearly three years.



Pictured: Upchurch

Sources report Upchurch is a McCabe loyalist.

McCabe, who was promoted to assistant director of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division by then-Director Robert S. Mueller in 2012, was Upchurch’s supervisor.

McCabe and Comey have since been fired from the FBI.

But their legacy and influence live on.

Significant seizure of documents with a search warrant. To bring a plane in is something I never saw in my 16 years unless it was my squad bringing evidence back from a foreign county i.e Liberia, Rwanda etc… I believe there’s an equivalent to Huber working this there. — Valiant_defender #FindingMollieTibbets (@vabelle2010) August 9, 2018

