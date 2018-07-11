Mystery as woman found dead in the trash compactor at Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin’s Manhattan apartment building

A woman was found dead inside a trash compactor at a New York apartment block on Tuesday evening.

The 48-year-old, who police say lived at the premises, was found unconscious inside the machine, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had been called to the block at 1 Irving Place in Union Square, where Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin own an apartment, just before 5pm.

She was found by a building maintenance worker, and her identity has been withheld until police notify her family.

Police do not yet know how she ended up in the trash compactor, but NBC reports her purse was found nearby.

Security footage also shows the woman walking into the apartment building shortly before she was found inside the machine, PIX11 reported.

Weiner and Abedin have owned an apartment at the address for 16 years, which was listed for rent at $11,900 a month on the same day he pleaded guilty to sexting a 15-year-old girl.

