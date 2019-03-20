Mystery as Top Obama and Clinton Advisor Commits Suicide

A former economics adviser to both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton has reportedly killed himself over the weekend, according to close family members.

Alan Kreuger, 58, served in the last two Democratic administrators as chief economist for the U.S. Department of Labor under Clinton and as head of the White House Council of Economic Advisers for Obama.

His family didn’t elaborate on the cause of death or other circumstances surrounding his death, Reuters reported.

“It is with tremendous sadness we share that Professor Alan B. Krueger, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and Princeton professor of economics took his own life over the weekend,” his family said in the statement to Reuters.

