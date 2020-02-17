MYSTERY as NYPD detective commits suicide in his Queens home — 12th NYPD Cop in Suicide Epidemic

An off-duty NYPD detective committed suicide at his mother’s Queens home on Monday, law enforcement sources said.

The cop, a second-grade detective in department’s liaison unit who who had many years on the job, hanged himself at the home in Middle Village, sources said.

His identity was withheld pending family notification.

A source said the officer was recently placed on modified duty and had his guns taken away from him.

“Nobody seems to know why,” the source said. READ MORE:

