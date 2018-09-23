Mystery as Feinstein Pens Letter to Grassley Demaning Postponement of Kavanaugh Vote Literally Minutes After MSM Reports on New ‘Victim’

“Feinstein writes to Grassley asking for “an immediate postponement of any further proceedings related to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh” and calls on him to support an FBI investigation jnto the sexual misconduct allegations by Deborah Ramirez and Christine Blasey Ford.” — Kapur

What an incredible coincidence. Feinstein even mentions the new accuser’s name in her letter.

Uncanny timing.

