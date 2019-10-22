Mystery As FBI Blows Off the Family of Dominican Republic Resort Victim

The son of the Staten Island woman who suddenly died in the Dominican Republic told The Post it’s been “radio silence” from the FBI in his months-long quest for answers in her mysterious death.

Will Cox, 25, said federal officials have ignored his desperate pleas for help investigating his mother, Leyla Cox’s, death in June at the Excellence Resort in Punta Cana.

“The FBI is here to protect us and it hasn’t offered to help me or give me any resources at all,” Will told The Post on Monday.

He said that he repeatedly contacted the FBI after his mother died of an apparent heart attack on a vacation for her 53rd birthday celebration.

The traveling MRI technician was among a series of seemingly healthy American tourists who suddenly passed away while visiting the Caribbean destination, prompting calls from the families for a probe into the disturbing trend.

“I haven’t received any information from the FBI,” he told The Post. “They haven’t contacted me whatsoever.”

Dominican authorities had told the man they were unable to conduct a toxicology test because the machines were broken — and he was desperate to have one administered stateside. He said he called the FBI at least four times, only to get stonewalled by officials.

“I said, ‘Well, is this case being investigated at all?’” Cox said. “And they said, ‘Sorry Mr. Cox we cant tell you.’”

As his mother’s only son, Cox claimed he placed hundreds of calls and spent upward of $20,000 in order to arrange to have her body returned to the US, as well as a toxicology test performed in her case.

With the help of his mother’s medical contacts, he was at one point in touch with the New York City chief medical examiner’s office to get her samples tested, he said.

“The medical examiner called me and said that the FBI reached out to me, I can’t help you,” he said. “They’re taking over this investigation.”

Will Cox attempted to reach out again to federal law enforcement, only to hit the same wall.

He hired a lawyer who helped him send his mother’s samples to a facility in Texas. But he’s still awaiting the results of the tests.

“I don’t know if she was poisoned,” Cox said. “I don’t know if it was natural causes. I don’t know if it was pesticides. I don’t know if a crime was committed.” READ MORE: