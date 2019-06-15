Mysterious ‘Star Trek logo’ spotted on Mars by NASA

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has taken a picture of a dune on Mars that looks strikingly like the Starfleet logo.

The image was captured by the MRO’s HiRISE (High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera. The University of Arizona, which manages the camera, noted the similarities to the iconic logo.

“Enterprising viewers will make the discovery that these features look conspicuously like a famous logo: and you’d be right, but it’s only a coincidence,” the university wrote in a statement.

(Credit: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona)

William Shatner, the actor who played Captain James Kirk on "Star Trek," also had a bit of fun with it, calling out Star Wars as Star Trek "made" an appearance on the Red Planet first.