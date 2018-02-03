Mysterious lost Maya cities discovered in Guatemalan jungle

Archaeologists have harnessed sophisticated technology to reveal lost cities and thousands of ancient structures deep in the Guatemalan jungle, confirming that the Maya civilization was much larger than previously thought.

Experts used remote surveying technology to see through the thick canopy of forest, revealing more than 60,000 structures in a sprawling network of cities, farms, highways and fortifications. The extent of ancient Maya agriculture also stunned archaeologists, who said that the civilization produced food “on an almost industrial scale.”

An international team of scientists and archaeologists took part in the PACUNAM LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) initiative, surveying more than 772 square miles of the Guatemalan jungle by plane. Their findings have been revealed in digital maps and an augmented reality app.

LiDAR uses a laser to measure distances to the Earth’s surface and can prove extremely valuable to study what is hidden in heavily forested areas. LiDAR is also used extensively in other applications, including autonomous cars where it allows vehicles to have a continuous 360 degrees view. – READ MORE

One scientist believes that the recently discovered void in the Pyramid of Khufu at Giza may contain a throne based on Pyramid texts.

An international group of scientists recently came upon a 30 meter long space inside of the Pyramid, as reported by CNN in November.

According to Giulio Magli, a professor at Politencnico di Milano in Milano, Italy, research suggests the chamber may have been used to house funerary equipment.

“A recent exploration has shown the presence of a significant void in the pyramid of Khufu at Giza,” Magli wrote in his report. “A possible explanation of this space, interpreted as a chamber connected to the lower north channel and aimed to contain a specific funerary equipment is tentatively proposed.”

“According to the Pyramid Texts, this equipment might consist of an ‘Iron throne,’ actually a wooden throne endowed with meteoritic Iron sheets,” he continued.

The scientists apparently used the by-products of cosmic rays to reveal the newly discovered chamber inside of the 4,500 year old Egyptian structure. – READ MORE