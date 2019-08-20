Mysterious French modeling agent, accused Epstein ‘procurer’ whereabouts unknown as probe continues

Criminal charges against Jeffrey Epstein are set to be tossed after the disgraced financier’s shocking suicide behind bars earlier this month, but far from closing up shop, investigators worldwide are now switching the focus of the underage sex trafficking probe to hone in on Epstein’s friends and enablers — including a 72-year-old French modeling agent and scout.

Jean-Luc Brunel – whose whereabouts are unknown – has long denied his involvement with any wrongdoing stemming from his relationship with Epstein. But Brunel’s denials have been met with some skepticism, as Epstein accusers have previously alleged Brunel’s “scouting” entailed procuring underage models for Epstein to abuse.

“Jean-Luc-Brunel’s alleged predatory behavior has long been a cause for concern within the fashion industry, but the problem is not just one bad actor,” Sara Ziff, executive director of the advocacy group The Model Alliance, which has been pushing for fair treatment, equal opportunity, and sustainable practices in all facets of the fashion arena, told Fox News. “Issues of sexual abuse of models and sex trafficking under the guise of modeling work are well known in the fashion industry.”

Jean-Luc Brunel, head of French modelling agencies, is accused of being Epstein’s man in Paris. https://t.co/ZB8nMpDyPd via @libe — Matthew Fraser (@frasermatthew) August 14, 2019

While Brunel may be able to avoid the reach of U.S. law enforcement, the Paris prosecutor’s office is said to be cooperating with its American counterparts amid calls for a separate examination of Brunel’s questionable history in the fashion world. It is not yet clear if Brunel will come under formal investigation in his homeland.

"The United States only has jurisdiction over crimes that have a clear nexus to the United States. If charges are filed against Brunel, he may avoid extradition if the alleged crimes are not criminal where he resides," California-based criminal defense attorney Troy Slaten said. "A good example of this is Roman Polanski who avoided extradition because France did not consider the conduct criminal."