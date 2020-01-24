Mysterious burst of gravitational waves hit Earth, baffling astronomers

A mysterious deep space event could have stretched and squeezed Earth last week.

Astronomers observed a split-second burst of gravitational waves on Jan. 14, but they can’t figure out precisely where the burst came from.

These waves are disturbances in space-time that are generally caused by accelerated masses, such as black holes or neutron stars, colliding with each other.

However, astronomers are unsure because this particular burst didn’t last very long. In addition, gravitational waves usually change in frequency over time, Andy Howell, a scientist at Los Cumbres Observatory Global Telescope Network, told Live Science.

The burst still “seems a little too short for what we expect from the collapse of a massive star,” he said. “On the other hand, we’ve never seen a star blowing up in gravitational waves before, so we don’t really know what it would look like.” – READ MORE