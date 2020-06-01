Mysterious Brick Piles Appear Throughout Major Protest Cities

Mysterious pallets of bricks have been filmed throughout major riot hotspots across the country, in what appears to be more evidence that organized groups are using the George Floyd protests to incite chaos and terrorism throughout the US.

Nc Fayetteville it real pic.twitter.com/WJTdhrOVdW — Dolo (@64hunblock) May 31, 2020

“Yo, we got bricks. We got bricks!”—#Rioters in Manhattan chanced upon a cache in the street equipped with bricks and a shovel at 10:01 p.m. on Second Ave between St. Marks Pl. and Seventh St. pic.twitter.com/dYB7vHdYqL — Kevin R Hogan (@KRHogan_NTD) May 31, 2020

So who’s donating the pallets of bricks to these riot ravaged areas? Surely there’s surveillance footage, and surely they arent being brought in by hand. Start checking camera footage, run license plates. pic.twitter.com/QFHgwHVz0f — Jerome Russell (@JeromeRussell5) May 31, 2020

Where did the bricks come from? Who delivered them? And are any official investigations underway? – READ MORE

