Mysterious Brick Piles Appear Throughout Major Protest Cities

Mysterious pallets of bricks have been filmed throughout major riot hotspots across the country, in what appears to be more evidence that organized groups are using the George Floyd protests to incite chaos and terrorism throughout the US.

Where did the bricks come from? Who delivered them? And are any official investigations underway? – READ MORE

