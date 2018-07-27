MyPIllow guy Mike Lindell on Trump: ‘Best president this country has ever had’

President Trump has some high-profile fans who remain completely steadfast in their admiration. Mike Lindell — the now famous inventor of MyPillow — is one of those. He has been in the nation’s capital this week, making an appearance in an iconic spot — the main floor of the Trump International Hotel, just three blocks from the White House.

Mr. Lindell was happy to have a say about Mr. Trump, even as the line of his own fans grew, all seeking a selfie moment with the pillow entrepreneur — or to assure him that yes, they personally owned and adored their own MyPillow.

“I met Donald Trump in August of 2016. I had a private meeting with him,” Mr. Lindell told The Washington Times in an interview.

“After that, I was all in. He has not let me down. He is the best president this country has ever had. And he hasn’t even gotten started. It’s going to be amazing, and I say that with all my heart. It’s going to be awesome,” he concluded. – READ MORE

