MyPillow CEO says Trump was ‘chosen by God’ to run for president (VIDEO)

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell declared that God had chosen President Trump to run against Hillary Clinton at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday.

In a speech to the conservative activist conference posted to Twitter by Right Wing Watch, Lindell said Trump’s victory in November 2016 was “a miracle” directly caused by divine intervention.

“As I stand before you today, I see the greatest president in history. Of course he is. He was chosen by God,” Lindell told the audience.

MyPillow's Mike Lindell tells #CPAC2019 that Trump "is the greatest president in history. Of course he is, he was chosen by God." pic.twitter.com/FQlYM8orwg — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 28, 2019

“God answered our prayers, our millions of prayers, and gave us grace, and a miracle happened on Nov. 8, 2016,” Lindell continued. “We were given a second chance and time granted to get our country back on track with our conservative values and getting people saved in Jesus’s name.”- READ MORE