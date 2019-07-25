‘My Lord’: Mueller Gets Crushed for Claiming He Was ‘Not Familiar’ with Firm Behind Steele Dossier

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is being crushed after he claimed that he was “not familiar” with the firm behind the infamous Steele dossier that helped launch the FBI investigation into the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

Rep. Steve Chabot (R-OH): “When you talk about the firm that produced the Steele , the name of the firm that produced that was Fusion GPS. Is that correct?”



Robert Mueller: “I’m not familiar … with that”



Chabot: “It’s not a trick question. It was Fusion GPS” pic.twitter.com/4WA0lhKc3x — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 24, 2019

During his long-awaited hearing with the House Judiciary Committee, Mueller was asked by Ohio Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio) about the controversial Trump Tower meeting and the research associated with it from FusionGPS compiled by British ex-spy Christopher Steele, which alleged connections between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

