‘My Lord’: Mueller Gets Crushed for Claiming He Was ‘Not Familiar’ with Firm Behind Steele Dossier

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is being crushed after he claimed that he was “not familiar” with the firm behind the infamous Steele dossier that helped launch the FBI investigation into the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.
During his long-awaited hearing with the House Judiciary Committee, Mueller was asked by Ohio Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio) about the controversial Trump Tower meeting and the research associated with it from FusionGPS compiled by British ex-spy Christopher Steele, which alleged connections between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.
Some Twitter users were not too happy with Mueller’s response, with one exclaiming “my Lord” in a tweet.
Another called the response “hilarious” and “a total, complete, apocalyptic disaster for the conspiracy-theory Democrats.” – READ MORE