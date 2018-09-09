MUST-WATCH: Hillary Clinton Supporting Liberal Attorney Lisa Blatt Endorses Brett Kavanaugh For SCOTUS

On Tuesday, self-described “liberal Democrat” attorney Lisa Blatt offered her opinion of President Trump’s SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Blatt voted for both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and her favorite SCOTUS Justice is Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She “has argued 35 cases before the Supreme Court, prevailing in 33,” according to Arnold & Porter, and was named “one of the 100 most influential lawyers in America” by National Law Journal.- READ MORE

Throughout the four-day confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, there was no shortage of protestors and chaos. People used the event as a way to protest the nominee — and Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) called out those “sick people.”

“Confirmation hearings are supposed to be an opportunity for the American people to hear from the nominee,” Hatch said on Thursday, the Free Beacon reported. “Unfortunately, it seems some on the political left have decided to try to turn this hearing into a circus.”

On Tuesday, as Democrats erupted in protest over Republicans blocking access to documents from Kavanaugh’s White House work decades ago, dozens of protestors were removed from the room by security clearance — quickly turning the hearing into chaos.

“We need good, decent, people to step forward, to contribute, even when it’s ugly, particularly when it’s ugly,” Hatch said.– READ MORE