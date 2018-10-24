    True Pundit

    MUST WATCH: Conservative Allie Stuckey Delivers Perfect Parody Ad For Democrats

    On Monday night, conservative Allie Stuckey released a pitch-perfect parody campaign ad for Democrats. From Democrats’ penchant for violence, demonization of their opponents, and necessity for victimhood, nothing was off limits for CRTV’s Stuckey.

    Posing as a spokesperson for the Democrat Party, Stuckey outlines why Americans need to vote blue this November.

    “Democrats are the party of love and tolerance. We promote inclusion and acceptance, peace and goodwill,” she says.- READ MORE

