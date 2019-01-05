Badass ‘All American’ Photo Of Combat Veteran Lawmakers Goes Viral

The sacrifice of the brave souls who serve in the United States military was underscored on Thursday by a tweet from returning Republican lawmaker and combat veteran Brian Mast.

Welcoming fellow combat veterans Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and Jim Baird (R-IN) to the House floor, the Florida rep. posted an image of the three men to Twitter with the caption, “5 eyes. 5 arms. 4 legs. All American.”

War injuries from the brave men’s stints serving our nation include one lost eye, one lost arm, and two lost legs.

Mast, who’s representing the 18th Congressional District of his state, served in the U.S. Army for 12-plus years. Mast loss both his legs while he was deployed in Afghanistan in 2010 acting as a bomb disposal expert. “The last improvised explosive device that he found resulted in catastrophic injuries, which included the loss of both of his legs,” according to his website.- READ MORE