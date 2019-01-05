Badass ‘All American’ Photo Of Combat Veteran Lawmakers Goes Viral

The sacrifice of the brave souls who serve in the United States military was underscored on Thursday by a tweet from returning Republican lawmaker and combat veteran Brian Mast.
Welcoming fellow combat veterans Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and Jim Baird (R-IN) to the House floor, the Florida rep. posted an image of the three men to Twitter with the caption, “5 eyes. 5 arms. 4 legs. All American.”
War injuries from the brave men’s stints serving our nation include one lost eye, one lost arm, and two lost legs.
5 eyes. 5 arms. 4 legs. All American.
Welcome to Congress, @ElectJimBaird & @DanCrenshawTX. pic.twitter.com/NU7YnbAE4u
— Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) January 3, 2019
Mast, who's representing the 18th Congressional District of his state, served in the U.S. Army for 12-plus years. Mast loss both his legs while he was deployed in Afghanistan in 2010 acting as a bomb disposal expert. "The last improvised explosive device that he found resulted in catastrophic injuries, which included the loss of both of his legs," according to his website.