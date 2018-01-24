‘Muslim Land’: Woman Sets Catholic University Ablaze in Series of Revenge Attacks

A 19-year-old former student is being accused of lighting eight fires around a Catholic university’s campus in Minnesota.

Prosecutors say Tnuza J. Hassan, of Minneapolis, set the fires on the campus of St. Catherine’s University in retaliation against U.S. actions in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Star Tribune reported.

Hassan, who used to attend the school, has been charged with one count of felony first-degree arson. She allegedly told police “she wanted the school to burn to the ground and that her intent was to hurt people,” according to a complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court.

Hassan reportedly claimed that similar incidents happened on “Muslim land,” but in those cases, no one cared if any Muslims were hurt.

“You guys are lucky that I don’t know how to build a bomb because I would have done that,” she told police and fire investigators. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

A community college professor in Texas frightened several of his students when he walked into class Tuesday night with his face covered and incoherently mumbled about the Koran, the moon and the dark night.

Students attending a lecture at Tarrant County College called the police after adjunct professor Daniel Mashburn walked into his astronomy class and started acting out of character.

Students told FOX4 that Mashburn walked in about 20 minutes late and promptly turned off the lights. He was wearing a baseball hat, a beanie, a scarf over his face and gloves.

“The kid next to me had said he was acting very strange, and I looked over at the girl next to me and she seemed very scared,” student April McLeod said.

The students said Mashburn then started talking about the Muslim holy book the Koran and the moon and the dark night.

“Mostly he was talking about different things of the Muslim faith,” McLeod said. “I was in class for about five minutes. He kept messing with his pocket and you could tell there was an object in the right-hand pocket. And whenever he went to pull out his hand, I started having this really bad feeling and jumped up and ran out of the classroom.” – READ MORE