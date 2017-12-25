Muslim Boxer Amir Khan Gets Death Threats for Putting up Tree and Wishing Followers ‘Merry Christmas’

British Muslim boxer Amir Khan has received death threats after posting pictures online of a Christmas tree he put up for his young daughter.

Mr. Khan, a former unified world champion and Olympic medallist of Pakistani heritage, posted the images of his tree on Tuesday.

“I promise to god i want kill you and your family amir” vowed one, in a now deleted message.

Another added: “Muslims don’t celebrate Christmas. It’s one thing to give out cards at school your respecting other faith and their celebration but putting up a tree in your own home….poor kid will be well confused.”

https://twitter.com/amirkingkhan/status/942956538297233408

