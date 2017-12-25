Sports
Muslim Boxer Amir Khan Gets Death Threats for Putting up Tree and Wishing Followers ‘Merry Christmas’
British Muslim boxer Amir Khan has received death threats after posting pictures online of a Christmas tree he put up for his young daughter.
Mr. Khan, a former unified world champion and Olympic medallist of Pakistani heritage, posted the images of his tree on Tuesday.
“I promise to god i want kill you and your family amir” vowed one, in a now deleted message.
Another added: “Muslims don’t celebrate Christmas. It’s one thing to give out cards at school your respecting other faith and their celebration but putting up a tree in your own home….poor kid will be well confused.”
https://twitter.com/amirkingkhan/status/942956538297233408
