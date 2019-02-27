Musk Responds After Regulators Take Another Shot At His Twitter Behavior

SEC told the judge that the Tesla CEO appeared to mislead his followers. “ once again published inaccurate and material information about Tesla to his over 24 million Twitter followers, including members of the press, and made this inaccurate information available to anyone with Internet access,” the SEC noted.

Musk, who owns more than 20 percent of the company, and Tesla agreed to resolve an SEC probe in October 2018 without admitting or denying wrongdoing. The plan called for their combined $40 million in penalties to be distributed to affected shareholders, and for Musk to step away from Tesla’s board, the SEC has said.

The controversy popped up in August 2018 when Musk told his Twitter followers that he secured “funding” to take the company private at $420 per share, a number exceeding the value of the company up until that point. His tweet followed a report suggesting Saudi Arabia became a major Tesla shareholder earlier in 2018.

Tesla has not yet responded to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment about the nature of the complaint.

