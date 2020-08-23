Musician Pharrell Williams: BLM rioters who tear down statues are just like Revolutionary War patriots

Grammy Award-winning recording artist Pharrell Williams recently compared Black Lives Matter rioters who tear down statues to the patriots who dumped tea in the Boston Harbor and fought during the American Revolution.

Williams drew the comparisons in an op-ed for Time magazine posted Thursday, in which the musician made the case that America’s past and present are “racist” and that what’s needed is a “black future.”

In the op-ed, Williams writes fondly of the protests that have swept the nation following George Floyd’s death in late May, suggesting that the events — which have frequently devolved into violence — have granted him a renewed a sense of patriotism.

“The ongoing protests for equity and accountability that have overtaken cities across the nation have made me feel something new that I can only describe with one word: American,” he wrote.

Then he gets historical, hoping to make his case that the precinct-burners and statue-removers are just like the patriots of old. – READ MORE

