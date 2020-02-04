Murderer Paroled, Given Permission To Satisfy His ‘Sexual Needs.’ Then He Murders A 22-Year-Old Woman.

A man who was convicted of murdering his partner by beating her with a hammer before fatally stabbing her with two knives in 2004 was given supervised release and given permission to “satiate his sexual needs.”

Then he stabbed a 22-year-old sex worker to death in a hotel room in January.

Eustachio Gallese, 51, turned himself in on January 22 and confessed to the murder of Marylène Lévesque in a Sainte-Foy district hotel room. He had been banned from visiting an erotic massage parlor where Lévesque worked after he had behaved violently with other women, but Lévesque agreed to meet Gallese at the hotel room.

As The Vancouver Sun reported, Gallese was convicted of conjugal violence in 1997, and in 2004, he murdered his 32-year-old partner, Chantal Deschênes, who had two daughters of her own. In 2006, Gallese was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years, with a judgment in 2007 saying he was at high risk of committing violence against a partner. But that judgment was later reduced to a moderate risk; and later he was allowed to leave the prison if he was supervised.

In March 2019, Gallese was granted supervised release and released to a halfway house. In September, that release was extended for another six months.