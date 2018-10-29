Mural of ‘superhero’ Beto O’Rourke in Austin vandalized in just days

A mural depicting Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) as a superhero that was unveiled in Austin several days ago was vandalized this weekend.

Artist Chris Rogers shared a photo of the mural, which he had worked on for weeks, on Instagram Saturday evening after it was defaced with spray-painted graffiti.

Initially, the mural, located in East Austin, featured the Democrat in front of a Texas flag with his shirt unbuttoned, revealing the letter “B,” reminiscent to that of Superman’s “S.”

Now, Rogers's mural has been defaced phrases like "El Paso gentrifier supports Israel" and "No hero" spray-painted onto the artwork in red and white.