Mural honoring officers in Dallas police massacre removed due to code violations

A mural honoring the five Dallas police officers who were killed during a 2016 ambush attack was taken down Monday over city code violations, but a family member hopes the artwork can still be saved.

The large mural was painted on a fence with metal panels outside the Last Call Lounge in the city’s Bishop Arts District located south of downtown, and paid tribute to the officers who were killed during an attack on law enforcement at a Black Lives Matter rally in Dallas on July 7, 2016.

“We got together with the artist, and the artist came up with this idea,” owner Diana Paz told FOX4. “That’s how it started.”

Paz was issued a violation notice in May 2017, which said she failed to obtain a permit to use metal panels in the construction, and that the fence blocks visibility at a nearby four-way stop. – READ MORE

