Mulvaney pushes back on Graham criticism: ‘He’s not as good a politician as Donald Trump or else he’d be president’

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney in an interview broadcast Sunday downplayed the significance of pressure from President Trump’s more conservative supporters to follow through on a pledge to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Meet the Press” anchor Chuck Todd questioned Mulvaney over why Trump can’t compromise on the wall in the face of criticism over any deal from conservative media personalities like Sean Hannity and Ann Coulter, and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

“I would make the argument that the president has probably more sway over Sean Hannity and Ann Coulter than vice versa,” Mulvaney said.

“And you know that I like Lindsey Graham and he’s a good friend of mine,” he added. “We’re from South Carolina. He’s not as good a politician as Donald Trump or else he’d be president. They both ran and one of them won and one of them lost.”

Graham said last week that Trump could not afford to cave on his fight for a border wall, warning that if he gave in, “that’s the end of 2019 in terms of him being an effective president.” – READ MORE