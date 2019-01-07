Mulvaney on the Shutdown: It’s Democrats Who Won’t Allow It to End

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who has held multiple meetings with “the big eight” — the top Republican and Democrat leaders — said this weekend that though President Donald Trump has expressed a willingness to compromise, Democrat leaders still won’t allow an end to the partial government shutdown, which is now entering its third week.

“The opening line from one of the lead Democrat negotiators was that they were not there to talk about any agreement,” Mulvaney told CNN host Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” in a Saturday interview, which aired Sunday morning.

“We didn’t make much progress in the meeting, which was surprising to me,” Mulvaney added.

He described the meeting as “disappointing” and surmised that Democrats at the meeting were “actually there to stall.”

Mulvaney explained that the Democrats' "status quo number" will net the same illegal immigration-based problems this year as the country faced over the past year — a situation that is unacceptable to Trump for the good of the country.