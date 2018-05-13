Mulvaney defends White House aide over ‘dying’ McCain comment: It was ‘joke’ in ‘private meeting’ (VIDEO)

.@MickMulvaneyOMB: “You have to have a freedom to speak in a private meeting to speak candidly. We’ve all said things in private, esp. in smaller groups that we work with, that we’d never say publicly…I’m really disappointed that someone would undermine @POTUS by leaking it.” pic.twitter.com/MtBw4ImfTK — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 12, 2018

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney on Saturday defended the White House aide who made a derisive comment about Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), saying the real issue was that the “bad joke” had been leaked to the press.

“This was a private meeting inside the White House. It was a joke. It was a badly considered joke that she said fell flat,” Mulvaney, the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, said during an appearance on Fox News.

But Mulvaney argued that the leak of the comment posed the greater issue: “The leak was designed to hurt that person. Also, it completely ignored the harm it would do to the McCain family, which is doubly inconsiderate.” – READ MORE

