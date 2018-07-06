Security
Multiple People Killed in Huge Crash Along Delaware Route 1
A serious crash involving multiple vehicles has claimed several lives and stopped traffic along Delaware’s main artery to the state’s beaches.
The crash happened at 3:47 p.m. Friday along Delaware Route 1 near Pine Tree Road in Townsend, Delaware, state police tell NBC10.
State police say multiple people have been killed, but did not provide a specific number.
There are reports of helicopters being dispached to the scene as well.
Route 1 has been shut down in both directions. The highway serves as a link from Wilmington and Interstate 95 to Delaware beach towns like Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach.
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
A serious crash involving multiple vehicles has claimed several lives and stopped traffic along Delaware's main artery to the state's beaches.
NBC 10 Philadelphia