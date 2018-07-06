True Pundit

Multiple People Killed in Huge Crash Along Delaware Route 1

Posted on by
A serious crash involving multiple vehicles has claimed several lives and stopped traffic along Delaware’s main artery to the state’s beaches.

The crash happened at 3:47 p.m. Friday along Delaware Route 1 near Pine Tree Road in Townsend, Delaware, state police tell NBC10.

State police say multiple people have been killed, but did not provide a specific number.

There are reports of helicopters being dispached to the scene as well.

Route 1 has been shut down in both directions. The highway serves as a link from Wilmington and Interstate 95 to Delaware beach towns like Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach.

