Multiple People Killed in Huge Crash Along Delaware Route 1

A serious crash involving multiple vehicles has claimed several lives and stopped traffic along Delaware’s main artery to the state’s beaches.

The crash happened at 3:47 p.m. Friday along Delaware Route 1 near Pine Tree Road in Townsend, Delaware, state police tell NBC10.

State police say multiple people have been killed, but did not provide a specific number.

There are reports of helicopters being dispached to the scene as well.

Route 1 has been shut down in both directions. The highway serves as a link from Wilmington and Interstate 95 to Delaware beach towns like Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1